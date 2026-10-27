Sassuolo-Lazio: martedì 27 ottobre, ore 18:30
SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Van Der Brempt, Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Doig; Thorstvedt, Matic, Bakola; Berardi, Esposito Se., Laurientè. All. Aquilani.
LAZIO (4-3-3): Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Sutalo J., Provstgaard, Tavares N.; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor K.; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni. All. Gattuso.
Roma-Cagliari: martedì 27 ottobre, ore 20:45
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Molina N., Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Soulè, Dybala; Malen. All. Gasperini.
CAGLIARI (4-4-2): Caprile; Zè Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez Ju., Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano, Fadera; Maldini, Nzola. All. Pisacane.
Torino-Como: martedì 27 ottobre, ore 20:45
TORINO (3-4-2-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Gineitis, Fitz-Jim, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Adams C.; Simeone. All. Abate.
COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Kempf, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz N., Baturina; Douvikas. All. Fabregas.
Milan-Bologna: mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 18:30
MILAN (4-4-1-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, Estupinan; Cissè A.; Ramos G. All. Amorim.
BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, Miranda J.; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Enem. All. Palladino.
Parma-Udinese: mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 18:30
PARMA (3-5-2): Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Diego Carlos; Britschgi, Bernabè, Sierro, Keita M., Valeri; Tourè E., Romero D. All. Gilardino.
UDINESE (3-4-2-1): Okoye; Abankwah, Kabasele, Palma; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Miller L., Kamara H.; Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis K. All. Runjaic.
Venezia-Inter: mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 18:30
VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic F.; Schingtienne, Halhal, Moreno M.; Mazzocchi, Perez K., Sohm, Helgason, Hainaut; Yeboah J., Adams A. All. Nicola.
INTER (3-5-2): Provedel; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Esposito F.P., Thuram. All. Chivu.
Genoa-Juventus: mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 20:45
GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Messias, Frendrup, Traorè Hj., Puczka; Osmajic, Colombo. All. De Rossi.
JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumì; Kalulu, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Woltemade, Kolo Muani. All. Spalletti.
Monza-Napoli: mercoledì 28 ottobre, ore 20:45
MONZA (3-4-2-1): Tornqvist; Goglichidze, Lucchesi, Carboni A.; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Foe Ondoa, Mangas; Mota, Robinson J.; Varela G. All. Juric.
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin R., Badiashile, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang. All. Allegri.
Frosinone-Lecce: giovedì 29 ottobre, ore 18:30
FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono A., Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo. All. Alvini.
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga D., Gaspar K., Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Kaba, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Geubbels, Fatah. All. Di Francesco.
Fiorentina-Atalanta: giovedì 29 ottobre, ore 20:45
FIORENTINA (4-3-2-1): De Gea; Jimenez A., Dragusin, Viery, Valdepenas; Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Njie; Beto. All. Vanoli.
ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kristensen T., Obric, Bernasconi; Gaetano, Ederson D.S.; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic. All. Sarri.