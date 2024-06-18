Tutto il calcio di Serie A, B, Champions League, Europa League e calciomercato. Le notizie su MotoGP, Formula 1. Foto e video di sport Tutto il calcio di Serie A, B, Champions League, Europa League e calciomercato. Le notizie su MotoGP, Formula 1. Foto e video di sport
Premier League

Premier League: Svelato il calendario della stagione 2024/25

Nella mattinata del 18 Giugno è stato svelato il calendario della Premier League per la stagione 2024-2025, si parte forte: alla prima giornata subito Maresca contro il suo maestro Guardiola. La Premier prenderà il via venerdì 16 agosto con Manchester United-Fulham, ma il match clou è Chelsea-Manchester City. Il calendario completo, le date e dove seguire il campionato inglese La 1^ giornata

Giu 18, 20248 Lettura

Sarà il Manchester United a inaugurare la nuova stagione, ospitando il Fulham a Old Trafford venerdì 16 agosto alle 21 italiane nell’antipasto di una prima giornata lunga quattro giorni. Ecco le altre partite. Sabato 17 agosto: ore 13.30 Ipswich-Liverpool; ore 16 Arsenal-Wolverhampton, Everton-Brighton, Newcastle-Southampton, Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth; ore 18.30 West Ham-Aston Villa. Domenica 18 agosto: ore 15 Brentford-Crystal Palace; ore 17.30 Chelsea-Manchester City. Lunedì 19 agosto: ore 21 Leicester-Tottenham.

Il Calendario della Premier League 2024/2025

Dal weekend di Ferragosto la Premier comincerà una marcia fino al 25 maggio 2025, quando nell’ultima giornata tutti i match saranno in contemporanea. Il cambio di format delle coppe europee che ha previsto due partite in più per Champions e Europa League, ha costretto la Premier a cambiare un po’ le cose: le 38 giornate sono divise in 33 weekend, quattro turni infrasettimanali e uno durante un lunedì festivo. Nel 2024-25 è stata anche tolta la pausa a gennaio, con la Premier che ha preferito ritardare la partenza della stagione per dare ai giocatori più respiro dopo la fine dell’Europeo, in modo che i giocatori abbiano un periodo di riposo di almeno tre settimane. Confermata la tradizionale abbuffata durante le feste di Natale, con turni di campionato in programma il 21 dicembre, il giorno di Santo Stefano, il 29 e il 4 gennaio che faranno verosimilmente sì che si giochi sempre, ad eccezione di 24 e 25 dicembre.

Dove e come seguire la Premier

Sky sarà ancora la “Casa della Premier League”. Il campionato inglese, che sarà trasmesso in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW anche per la stagione 2024/2025, proseguirà la sua presenza su Sky per altre 3 stagioni, fino al 2027/2028. Fino a 10 partite live per ogni turno: dalle sfide del Friday Night a quelle del Monday Night, passando per i weekend ricchi di gol ed emozioni che Sky continuerà a raccontare con studi pre e post partita. Ci sarà grande spazio per le rubriche dedicate come Premier League Remix, per rivivere i momenti più scintillanti di ogni turno di campionato, e Premier League Stories, che racconta i personaggi che hanno reso leggendario il calcio inglese. Highlights, notizie e approfondimenti sulla Premier League sette giorni su sette anche su Sky Sport 24, sul sito skysport.it e sui canali social di Sky Sport.

I big match della stagione

1ª giornata: Chelsea-Manchester City

3ª giornata: Manchester United-Liverpool

4ª giornata: Tottenham-Arsenal

5ª giornata: Manchester City-Arsenal

8ª giornata: Liverpool-Chelsea

9ª giornata: Arsenal-Liverpool

10ª giornata: Manchester United-Chelsea

11ª giornata: Chelsea-Arsenal

12ª giornata: Manchester City-Tottenham

13ª giornata: Liverpool-Manchester City

14ª giornata: Arsenal-Manchester United

16ª giornata: Manchester City-Manchester United

17ª giornata: Tottenham-Liverpool

20ª giornata: Liverpool-Manchester United

21ª giornata: Arsenal-Tottenham

23ª giornata: Manchester City-Chelsea

24ª giornata: Arsenal-Manchester City

26ª giornata: Manchester City-Liverpool

28ª giornata: Manchester United-Arsenal

29ª giornata: Arsenal-Chelsea

31ª giornata: Manchester United-Manchester City

34ª giornata: Liverpool-Tottenham

35ª giornata: Chelsea-Liverpool

36ª giornata: Liverpool-Arsenal

37ª giornata: Chelsea-Manchester United

Calendario completo e date della Premier League 2024/2025

La nuova Premier League prenderà il via 16 agosto e terminerà il 25 maggio 2025. Il calendario della nuova stagione del massimo campionato inglese è stato reso noto, si parte subito con tante sfide importanti fra cui spicca sicuramente la sfida fra il Manchester City di Guardiola e il Chelsea di Maresca. Di seguito il calendario completo della Premier League:

Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024

20:00 Manchester United v Fulham

Sabato 17 Agosto 2024

12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Everton v Brighton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa

Domenica 18 Agosto 2024

14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

16:30 Chelsea v Manchester City

Monday 19 Agosto 2024

20:00 Leicester City v Tottenham

Sabato 24 Agosto 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Ipswich Town

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham v Everton

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Sabato 31 Agosto 2024

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Southampton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

West Ham v Manchester City

Sabato 14 Settembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City v Brentford

Southampton v Manchester United

Tottenham v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Sabato 21 Settembre 2024

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Arsenal

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Tottenham v Brentford

West Ham v Chelsea

Sabato 28 Settembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Tottenham

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Sabato 5 Ottobre 2024

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brentford v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

West Ham v Ipswich Town

Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Leicester City

Tottenham v West Ham

Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City v Southampton

West Ham v Manchester United

Sabato 2 Novembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Fulham v Brentford

Ipswich Town v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Sabato 9 Novembre 2024

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Manchester City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Tottenham v Ipswich Town

West Ham v Everton

Wolverhampton v Southampton

Sabato 23 Novembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Ipswich Town v Manchester United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Manchester City v Tottenham

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Liverpool

Sabato 30 Novembre 2024

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Southampton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Tottenham v Fulham

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v AFC Bournemouth

Martedì 3 Dicembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham

Arsenal v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Brentford

Everton v Wolverhampton

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v West Ham

Mercoledì 4 Dicembre 2024

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Chelsea

Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Arsenal

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Brighton

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham v Chelsea

West Ham v Wolverhampton

Sabato 14 Dicembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Brentford

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Southampton v Tottenham

Wolverhampton v Ipswich Town

Sabato 21 Dicembre 2024

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham v Liverpool

West Ham v Brighton

Giovedì 26 Dicembre 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Southampton v West Ham

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Domenica 29 Dicembre 2024

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Chelsea

Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Tottenham v Wolverhampton

West Ham v Liverpool

Sabato 4 Gennaio 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v West Ham

Southampton v Brentford

Tottenham v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

Martedì 14 Gennaio 2025

Arsenal v Tottenham

Brentford v Manchester City

Everton v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

West Ham v Fulham

Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2025

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

20:00 Manchester United v Southampton

Sabato 18 Gennaio 2025

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Everton v Tottenham

Ipswich Town v Manchester City

Leicester City v Fulham

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Sabato 25 Gennaio 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Everton

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Manchester City v Chelsea

Southampton v Newcastle United

Tottenham v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Sabato 1 Febbraio 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brentford v Tottenham

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Leicester City

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Sabato 15 Febbraio 2025

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham v Manchester United

West Ham v Brentford

Sabato 22 Febbraio 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Manchester United

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Tottenham

Leicester City v Brentford

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Martedì 25 Febbraio 2025

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Tottenham v Manchester City

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolverhampton v Fulham

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2025

Chelsea v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

20:00 Manchester United v Ipswich Town

Sabato 8 Marzo 2025

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton v Everton

Sabato 15 Marzo 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Tottenham

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Wolverhampton

Martedì 1 Aprile 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton v West Ham

Mercoledì 2 Aprile 2025

Chelsea v Tottenham

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Brentford

Southampton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool v Everton

Sabato 5 Aprile 2025

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Liverpool

Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Southampton

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Sabato 12 Aprile 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton v Tottenham

Sabato 19 Aprile 2025

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brentford v Brighton

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Manchester City

Fulham v Chelsea

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Southampton

Sabato 26 Aprile 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Tottenham

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Fulham

Wolverhampton v Leicester City

Sabato 3 Maggio 2025

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Ipswich Town

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

West Ham v Tottenham

Sabato 10 Maggio 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Fulham v Everton

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v West Ham

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Domenica 18 Maggio 2025

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Ipswich Town

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Domenica 25 Maggio 2025

16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

16:00 Fulham v Manchester City

16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham

16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

16:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

16:00 Newcastle United v Everton

16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

16:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:00 Tottenham v Brighton

16:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford

Premier League

