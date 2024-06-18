Premier League: Svelato il calendario della stagione 2024/25

Normativa sulla Privacy

La tua privacy è molto importante per la nostra Azienda, e per tutelarla al meglio ti forniamo queste note in cui troverai indicazioni sul tipo di informazioni raccolte online e sulle varie possibilità che hai di intervenire nella raccolta e nell’utilizzo di tali informazioni nel Sito.

L’Azienda, nella qualità di Titolare del trattamento dei tuoi dati personali, ai sensi e per gli effetti del D.Lgs. 30 Giugno 2003 n. 196 (‘Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali’), con la presente ti informa che la citata normativa prevede la tutela delle persone e di altri soggetti rispetto al trattamento dei dati personali, e che tale trattamento sarà improntato ai principi di correttezza, liceità, trasparenza e tutela della tua riservatezza e dei tuoi diritti. I tuoi dati personali verranno trattati in accordo alle disposizioni legislative della normativa sopra richiamata e agli obblighi di riservatezza ivi previsti.

Il trattamento dei dati personali si applica a coloro che interagiscono con i servizi web dell’Azienda, accessibili per via telematica a partire dall’indirizzo del nostro Sito (www.football-magazine.it), corrispondente alla pagina iniziale del sito ufficiale dell’Azienda. Ciò si applica solo per il Sito di proprietà dell’Azienda e non anche per altri siti web estranei all’Azienda, eventualmente visitati dall’utente tramite link a partire dal nostro Sito. L’informativa si ispira anche alla Raccomandazione n. 2/2001 che le Autorità Europee per la protezione dei dati personali – riunite nel gruppo istituito dall’Art.29 della Direttiva Europea N° 95/46/CE – hanno adottato il 17 maggio 2001 per individuare alcuni requisiti minimi per la raccolta di dati personali online, e in particolare, le modalità, i tempi e la natura delle informazioni che i titolari del trattamento devono fornire agli utenti quando questi si collegano a pagine web, indipendentemente dagli scopi del collegamento.

FINALITA’ DEL TRATTAMENTO

In particolare i tuoi dati verranno trattati per finalità connesse all’attuazione di adempimenti relativi ad obblighi legislativi o contrattuali. Il trattamento dei dati funzionali per l’espletamento di tali obblighi è necessario per una corretta gestione del rapporto e il loro conferimento è obbligatorio per attuare le finalità sopra indicate. Il Titolare del trattamento dei dati rende noto, inoltre, che l’eventuale non comunicazione, o comunicazione errata, di una delle informazioni obbligatorie, può causare l’impossibilità del Titolare del trattamento dei dati di garantire la congruità del trattamento stesso.

DIFFUSIONE DEI DATI

I tuoi dati personali non verranno diffusi in alcun modo, se non negli eventuali casi in cui ciò fosse espressamente richiesto dagli organi di Legge.

DIRITTI DEGLI INTERESSATI

I soggetti cui si riferiscono i dati personali hanno il diritto in qualunque momento di ottenere la conferma dell’esistenza o meno dei medesimi dati e di conoscerne il contenuto e l’origine, verificarne l’esattezza o chiederne l’integrazione o l’aggiornamento, oppure la rettifica (Art.7 del D.Lgs. n° 196/2003). Ai sensi del medesimo articolo si ha il diritto di chiedere la cancellazione, la trasformazione in forma anonima o il blocco dei dati trattati in violazione di legge, nonché di opporsi in ogni caso, per motivi legittimi, al loro trattamento. Chiunque dovesse avere dubbi riguardanti il rispetto della politica per la tutela della privacy adottata dall’Azienda, la sua applicazione, l’accuratezza dei tuoi dati personali o l’utilizzo delle informazioni raccolte può contattarci tramite e-mail all’indirizzo e-mail dell’Azienda (info@football-magazine.it).

COOKIES

Per la trattazione dell’argomento si rimanda l’utente alla pagina dei cookies.