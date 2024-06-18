Premier League: Svelato il calendario della stagione 2024/25

Sarà il Manchester United a inaugurare la nuova stagione, ospitando il Fulham a Old Trafford venerdì 16 agosto alle 21 italiane nell’antipasto di una prima giornata lunga quattro giorni. Ecco le altre partite. Sabato 17 agosto: ore 13.30 Ipswich-Liverpool; ore 16 Arsenal-Wolverhampton, Everton-Brighton, Newcastle-Southampton, Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth; ore 18.30 West Ham-Aston Villa. Domenica 18 agosto: ore 15 Brentford-Crystal Palace; ore 17.30 Chelsea-Manchester City. Lunedì 19 agosto: ore 21 Leicester-Tottenham.
Il Calendario della Premier League 2024/2025
Dal weekend di Ferragosto la Premier comincerà una marcia fino al 25 maggio 2025, quando nell’ultima giornata tutti i match saranno in contemporanea. Il cambio di format delle coppe europee che ha previsto due partite in più per Champions e Europa League, ha costretto la Premier a cambiare un po’ le cose: le 38 giornate sono divise in 33 weekend, quattro turni infrasettimanali e uno durante un lunedì festivo. Nel 2024-25 è stata anche tolta la pausa a gennaio, con la Premier che ha preferito ritardare la partenza della stagione per dare ai giocatori più respiro dopo la fine dell’Europeo, in modo che i giocatori abbiano un periodo di riposo di almeno tre settimane. Confermata la tradizionale abbuffata durante le feste di Natale, con turni di campionato in programma il 21 dicembre, il giorno di Santo Stefano, il 29 e il 4 gennaio che faranno verosimilmente sì che si giochi sempre, ad eccezione di 24 e 25 dicembre.
Dove e come seguire la Premier
Sky sarà ancora la “Casa della Premier League”. Il campionato inglese, che sarà trasmesso in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW anche per la stagione 2024/2025, proseguirà la sua presenza su Sky per altre 3 stagioni, fino al 2027/2028. Fino a 10 partite live per ogni turno: dalle sfide del Friday Night a quelle del Monday Night, passando per i weekend ricchi di gol ed emozioni che Sky continuerà a raccontare con studi pre e post partita. Ci sarà grande spazio per le rubriche dedicate come Premier League Remix, per rivivere i momenti più scintillanti di ogni turno di campionato, e Premier League Stories, che racconta i personaggi che hanno reso leggendario il calcio inglese. Highlights, notizie e approfondimenti sulla Premier League sette giorni su sette anche su Sky Sport 24, sul sito skysport.it e sui canali social di Sky Sport.
I big match della stagione
1ª giornata: Chelsea-Manchester City
3ª giornata: Manchester United-Liverpool
4ª giornata: Tottenham-Arsenal
5ª giornata: Manchester City-Arsenal
8ª giornata: Liverpool-Chelsea
9ª giornata: Arsenal-Liverpool
10ª giornata: Manchester United-Chelsea
11ª giornata: Chelsea-Arsenal
12ª giornata: Manchester City-Tottenham
13ª giornata: Liverpool-Manchester City
14ª giornata: Arsenal-Manchester United
16ª giornata: Manchester City-Manchester United
17ª giornata: Tottenham-Liverpool
20ª giornata: Liverpool-Manchester United
21ª giornata: Arsenal-Tottenham
23ª giornata: Manchester City-Chelsea
24ª giornata: Arsenal-Manchester City
26ª giornata: Manchester City-Liverpool
28ª giornata: Manchester United-Arsenal
29ª giornata: Arsenal-Chelsea
31ª giornata: Manchester United-Manchester City
34ª giornata: Liverpool-Tottenham
35ª giornata: Chelsea-Liverpool
36ª giornata: Liverpool-Arsenal
37ª giornata: Chelsea-Manchester United
Calendario completo e date della Premier League 2024/2025
La nuova Premier League prenderà il via 16 agosto e terminerà il 25 maggio 2025. Il calendario della nuova stagione del massimo campionato inglese è stato reso noto, si parte subito con tante sfide importanti fra cui spicca sicuramente la sfida fra il Manchester City di Guardiola e il Chelsea di Maresca. Di seguito il calendario completo della Premier League:
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
20:00 Manchester United v Fulham
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool
Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Everton v Brighton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
16:30 Chelsea v Manchester City
Monday 19 Agosto 2024
20:00 Leicester City v Tottenham
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Ipswich Town
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham v Everton
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Southampton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Tottenham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
West Ham v Manchester City
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester City v Brentford
Southampton v Manchester United
Tottenham v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Arsenal
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Tottenham v Brentford
West Ham v Chelsea
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Tottenham
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2024
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brentford v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Fulham
West Ham v Ipswich Town
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Fulham v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Everton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v Brentford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham v West Ham
Wolverhampton v Manchester City
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester City v Southampton
West Ham v Manchester United
Sabato 2 Novembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Fulham v Brentford
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
Sabato 9 Novembre 2024
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Manchester City
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Tottenham v Ipswich Town
West Ham v Everton
Wolverhampton v Southampton
Sabato 23 Novembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Ipswich Town v Manchester United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Manchester City v Tottenham
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Liverpool
Sabato 30 Novembre 2024
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton v Southampton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Tottenham v Fulham
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v AFC Bournemouth
Martedì 3 Dicembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham
Arsenal v Manchester United
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Wolverhampton
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v West Ham
Mercoledì 4 Dicembre 2024
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Chelsea
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Arsenal
Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Brighton
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolverhampton
Sabato 14 Dicembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Brentford
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Southampton v Tottenham
Wolverhampton v Ipswich Town
Sabato 21 Dicembre 2024
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Southampton
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham v Liverpool
West Ham v Brighton
Giovedì 26 Dicembre 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
Southampton v West Ham
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
Domenica 29 Dicembre 2024
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Tottenham v Wolverhampton
West Ham v Liverpool
Sabato 4 Gennaio 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v West Ham
Southampton v Brentford
Tottenham v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
Martedì 14 Gennaio 2025
Arsenal v Tottenham
Brentford v Manchester City
Everton v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
West Ham v Fulham
Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2025
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
20:00 Manchester United v Southampton
Sabato 18 Gennaio 2025
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Everton v Tottenham
Ipswich Town v Manchester City
Leicester City v Fulham
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Sabato 25 Gennaio 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Manchester United
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
Manchester City v Chelsea
Southampton v Newcastle United
Tottenham v Leicester City
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Sabato 1 Febbraio 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Tottenham
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Leicester City
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
Sabato 15 Febbraio 2025
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham v Manchester United
West Ham v Brentford
Sabato 22 Febbraio 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Manchester United
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Tottenham
Leicester City v Brentford
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Martedì 25 Febbraio 2025
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Tottenham v Manchester City
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolverhampton v Fulham
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2025
Chelsea v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
20:00 Manchester United v Ipswich Town
Sabato 8 Marzo 2025
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton v Everton
Sabato 15 Marzo 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Tottenham
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Wolverhampton
Martedì 1 Aprile 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Wolverhampton v West Ham
Mercoledì 2 Aprile 2025
Chelsea v Tottenham
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Brentford
Southampton v Crystal Palace
20:00 Liverpool v Everton
Sabato 5 Aprile 2025
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Liverpool
Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Manchester City
Tottenham v Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Sabato 12 Aprile 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Leicester City
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton v Tottenham
Sabato 19 Aprile 2025
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brentford v Brighton
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Manchester City
Fulham v Chelsea
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Southampton
Sabato 26 Aprile 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Fulham
Wolverhampton v Leicester City
Sabato 3 Maggio 2025
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Brighton v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Ipswich Town
Leicester City v Southampton
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
West Ham v Tottenham
Sabato 10 Maggio 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Fulham v Everton
Ipswich Town v Brentford
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v West Ham
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Brighton
Domenica 18 Maggio 2025
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Ipswich Town
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Domenica 25 Maggio 2025
16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
16:00 Fulham v Manchester City
16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
16:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
16:00 Newcastle United v Everton
16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
16:00 Southampton v Arsenal
16:00 Tottenham v Brighton
16:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford