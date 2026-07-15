Calendario Premier League 2026/2027, tutto le giornate e le partite del campionato inglese

E’ stato sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2026-2027: tutte le date, le partite, le soste, e i big match. L’Arsenal, che ha vinto il campionato 2025-2026, interrompendo un digiuno lungo 22 anni, aprirà in casa contro il neopromosso Coventry. Il campionato partirà il 22 Agosto, 90 giorno dopo la fine del Mondiale, che ha posticipato i vari impegni, e si chiuderà il 30 Maggio con l’ultima giornata che si giocherà in contemporanea alle ore 16. Ci saranno 33 giornate che si disputeranno nei week end e 5 turni infrasettimanali. E’corsa a due per la vittoria finale, secondo i bookie

La stagione 2025/26 si è chiusa con il trionfo dell’Arsenal, che ha spezzato un tabù che durava da 22 anni. La stagione 2026-27 subirà un inevitabile slittamento a causa dei Mondiali che si disputeranno questa estate tra Stati Uniti, Canada e Messico. Per garantire ai giocatori un adeguato riposo, la Premier League scatterà sabato 22 agosto 2026, esattamente 34 giorni dopo la finale mondiale di New York. Di riflesso, anche la chiusura del sipario arriverà più tardi: l’ultima giornata è prevista per domenica 30 maggio 2027, appena sei giorni prima della finale di Champions League. È previsto un palinsesto molto più ricco per le partite del tradizionale Boxing Day. Il palinsesto prevede 33 turni spalmati nei weekend e solo 5 turni infrasettimanali, con l’impegno della Lega di evitare sovrapposizioni con le competizioni UEFA e di garantire almeno 60 ore di riposo tra una partita e l’altra durante il frenetico periodo natalizio. La nuova stagione calcistica inglese, 2026-27, inizierà il fine settimana di sabato 22 agosto e si concluderà con l’ultima giornata quando si giocheranno tutte le partite in contemporanea domenica 30 maggio alle ore 16. La finestra estiva di calciomercato della Premier League si è aperta il 15 giugno e si chiuderà il 1° settembre alle 23:00 BST. Riaprirà in inverno il 1° gennaio 2027 e si chiuderà alle 23:00 GMT del 1° febbraio 2027.



Rivoluzione Nazionali: scompare la sosta di settembre

La novità più impattante riguarda però il calendario internazionale. Dalla prossima stagione, così come in Italia, entrerà in vigore una riforma strutturale delle pause per le nazionali che durerà almeno fino al 2031. Le tradizionali interruzioni di settembre e ottobre verranno fuse in un unico grande blocco autunnale. Dopo il weekend del 19-20 settembre, la Premier League si fermerà per ben tre settimane, riprendendo solo il 10-11 ottobre. Rimarrà invece invariata la sosta di novembre. Questa modifica punta a ridurre i viaggi transcontinentali dei calciatori e a dare più continuità ai campionati nazionali nella fase iniziale, trasformando profondamente il ritmo a cui tifosi e allenatori erano abituati.

Il calendario

I campioni dell’Arsenal apriranno in casa con il neopromosso Coventry. La prima giornata sarà nel weekend del 22 agosto, 90 giorni dopo la conclusione della precedente e 34 giorni dopo la finale dei Mondiali negli Stati Uniti. Ultima giornata in programma domenica 30 maggio 2027.

Ecco gli incontri che apriranno e chiuderanno la stagione:

Il sipario sul campionato calcistico più seguito al mondo si alzerà all’Emirates Stadium venerdì 21 agosto alle ore 20:00. I campioni in carica dell’Arsenal ospiteranno il Coventry City, squadra neopromossa, in un match che sarà trasmesso in diretta su Sky Sports. Il programma del primo fine settimana proseguirà sabato 22 agosto alle 12:30, quando l’Hull City ospiterà il Manchester United per la prima gara del sabato all’ora di pranzo, trasmessa da TNT Sports. Alle ore 15:00 scenderanno in campo Nottingham Forest–Leeds United ed Everton-Crystal Palace, in concomitanza con la sfida dell’Ipswich Town, pronto a giocare la sua prima partita di ritorno in Premier League contro il Sunderland. Il sabato calcistico si chiuderà alle 17:30 con il match tra Brentford e Tottenham, live su Sky Sports. La domenica si aprirà alle 14:00 con il Manchester City che affronterà il Bournemouth all’Etihad Stadium e, alla stessa ora, con Brighton–Aston Villa. Quest’ultima gara è stata programmata la domenica a causa degli impegni del Brighton nei play-off di qualificazione della UEFA Conference League previsti per il giovedì precedente. Il big match domenicale andrà in scena alle 16:30, quando il Newcastle affronterà il Liverpool. Infine, la prima giornata si concluderà ufficialmente lunedì 24 agosto alle 20:00 con il posticipo tra Fulham e Chelsea.

Partite dell’ultima giornata:

Tutti gli orari di inizio sono alle 16:00

Domenica 30 maggio 2027

Arsenal – Brighton

Aston Villa – Tottenham

Chelsea – Brentford

Coventry – Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace – Leeds

Hull – Newcastle

Ipswich – Everton

Liverpool – Bournemouth

Manchester United – Fulham

Sunderland – Manchester City

I DERBY PRINCIPALI

Manchester derby: City-United alla 4^ e alla 30^

North London Derby: Arsenal-Tottenham alla 14^ e alla 34^

Merseyside Derby: Liverpool-Everton alla 12^ e alla 23^

Man United-Leeds alla 7^ e alla 36^

Northwest Derby: Liverpool-Man United alla 11^ e alla 22^

Tyne-Wear Derby: Sunderland-Newcastle alla 14^ e alla 34^



TUTTI I TURNI INFRASETTIMANALI

13^ giornata (mercoledì 2 dicembre ore 20)

18^ giornata (mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 20)

20^ giornata (mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 20)

25^ giornata (mercoledì 10 febbraio ore 20)

28^ giornata (mercoledì 3 marzo ore 20)

Le coppe

La EFL Cup inizierà nel weekend dal 7 al 9 agosto, con le 11 squadre di Premier League non impegnate in Europa che entreranno al secondo turno, mentre le nove partecipanti europee accederanno al terzo turno. Il terzo turno di FA Cup, quando entrano in gioco i club di Premier League, partirà intorno al weekend del 9/10 gennaio, con la finale a Wembley sabato 22 maggio 2027.

I bookmakers e i favoriti per la vittoria finale

La squadra di Arteta proverà a difendere il titolo, arrivato dopo un’ottima stagione disputata, che ha rotto un digiuno lungo 22 anni. Ecco le quote aggiornate dei bookie sul vincente Premier League, dopo che è stato sorteggiato il calendario. Vincitrice del campionato e finalista perdente (ai rigori) in Champions contro il Psg. L’Arsenal ha i requisiti in regola per confermarsi campione d’Inghilterra. Il campionato partirà tra due mesi ma i bookie sembrano credere già molto nel back-to-back degli Arteta boys. L’Arsenal vincente Premier League 2026/27 è a 2.50 su Eplay24 e su Snai, a 2.40 su Eurobet. Secondo i bookie il duello entusiasmante che abbiamo visto (soprattutto) nelle ultime settimane dell’ultimo campionato si riaccenderà anche nella prossima stagione. É infatti il Manchester City la rivale più accreditata dei Gunners. L’era Guardiola è finita, a Maresca (in attesa dell’ufficialità) il compito di riportare i Citizens sul trono d’Inghilterra: l’ultima volta nel 2023/24. Il City primo a fine campionato è un’ipotesi a 3.25 su Eplay24, Sisal e Snai.

Le chance delle altre

Netta la superiorità mostrata dalle prime due lo scorso anno. Per questo motivo, le altre dovranno rinforzarsi sul mercato per tentare di ridurre un po’ il gap da Arsenal e City. In primis il Liverpool del nuovo corso targato Iraola. Per i bookie i Reds partono in terza posizione nella corsa al trono inglese: quota 6 su Eplay24 e Snai, 6.50 su Eurobet. Per il Manchester United campione d’Inghilterra l’offerta si attesta a 7.50, più defilato il Chelsea di Xabi Alonso bancato tra 10 e 13.

Il calendario completo della Premier League 2026-2027

LA 1^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Coventry City, 21/08/2026 21:00

Hull City-Manchester United, 22/08/2026 13:30

Everton-Crystal Palace, 22/08/2026 16:00

Ipswich Town-Sunderland, 22/08/2026 16:00

Nottingham Forest-Leeds United, 22/08/2026 16:00

Brentford-Tottenham Hotspur, 22/08/2026 18:30

Brighton-Aston Villa, 23/08/2026 15:00

Manchester City-Bournemouth, 23/08/2026 15:00

Newcastle United-Liverpool, 23/08/2026 17:30

Fulham-Chelsea, 24/08/2026 21:00

2^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Everton

Aston Villa-Arsenal

Chelsea-Brighton

Coventry City-Hull City

Crystal Palace-Manchester City

Leeds United-Brentford

Liverpool-Nottingham Forest

Manchester United-Ipswich Town

Sunderland-Fulham

Tottenham-Newcastle United 3^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Chelsea

Brentford-Sunderland

Brighton-Leeds United

Everton-Manchester United

Fulham-Crystal Palace

Hull City-Aston Villa

Ipswich Town-Liverpool

Manchester City-Coventry City

Newcastle United-Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest-Tottenham

4^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Brentford

Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest

Chelsea-Hull City

Coventry City-Brighton

Crystal Palace-Ipswich Town

Leeds United-Newcastle United

Liverpool-Fulham

Manchester United-Manchester City

Sunderland-Arsenal

Tottenham-Everton 5^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Liverpool

Brentford-Chelsea

Brighton-Arsenal

Everton-Ipswich Town

Fulham-Manchester United

Leeds United-Crystal Palace

Manchester City-Sunderland

Newcastle United-Hull City

Nottingham Forest-Coventry City

Tottenham-Aston Villa



6^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Leeds United

Aston Villa-Brentford

Chelsea-Bournemouth

Coventry City-Newcastle United

Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest

Hull City-Everton

Ipswich Town-Fulham

Liverpool-Manchester City

Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland-Brighton

7^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Sunderland

Brentford-Liverpool

Brighton-Crystal Palace

Everton-Chelsea

Fulham-Hull City

Leeds United-Manchester United

Manchester City-Ipswich Town

Newcastle United-Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest-Arsenal

Tottenham-Coventry City



8^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Everton

Aston Villa-Manchester City

Chelsea-Tottenham

Coventry City-Fulham

Crystal Palace-Newcastle United

Hull City-Brentford

Ipswich Town-Nottingham Forest

Liverpool-Brighton

Manchester United-Bournemouth

Sunderland-Leeds United

9^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Leeds United

Aston Villa-Fulham

Brentford-Nottingham Forest

Chelsea-Manchester United

Coventry City-Sunderland

Hull City-Ipswich Town

Liverpool-Arsenal

Manchester City-Brighton

Newcastle United-Everton

Tottenham-Crystal Palace

10^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Hull City

Brighton-Brentford

Crystal Palace-Liverpool

Everton-Coventry City

Fulham-Newcastle United

Ipswich Town-Bournemouth

Leeds United-Tottenham

Manchester United-Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City

Sunderland-Chelsea 11^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa-Sunderland

Brentford-Everton

Chelsea-Leeds United

Coventry City-Crystal Palace

Hull City-Brighton

Liverpool-Manchester United

Manchester City-Fulham

Newcastle United-Arsenal

Tottenham-Ipswich Town

12^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Manchester City

Brighton-Newcastle United

Crystal Palace-Hull City

Everton-Liverpool

Fulham-Bournemouth

Ipswich Town-Aston Villa

Leeds United-Coventry City

Manchester United-Brentford

Nottingham Forest-Chelsea

Sunderland-Tottenham 13^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale di mercoledì 2 dicembre ore 20)

Bournemouth-Brighton

Aston Villa-Everton

Brentford-Arsenal

Chelsea-Crystal Palace

Coventry City-Ipswich Town

Hull City-Nottingham Forest

Liverpool-Sunderland

Manchester City-Leeds United

Newcastle United-Manchester United-

Tottenham-Fulham



14^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Hull City

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace

Brentford-Manchester City

Chelsea-Liverpool

Everton-Fulham

Leeds United-Ipswich Town

Manchester United-Coventry City

Newcastle United-Sunderland

Nottingham Forest-Brighton

Tottenham-Arsenal 15^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Bournemouth

Brighton-Everton

Coventry City-Aston Villa

Crystal Palace-Manchester United

Fulham-Brentford

Hull City-Tottenham

Ipswich Town-Newcastle United

Liverpool-Leeds United

Manchester City-Chelsea

Sunderland-Nottingham Forest



16^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Coventry City

Arsenal-Manchester United

Brentford-Newcastle United

Brighton-Ipswich Town

Chelsea-Aston Villa

Leeds United-Fulham

Liverpool-Tottenham

Manchester City-Hull City

Nottingham Forest-Everton

Sunderland-Crystal Palace

17^ GIORNATA – BOXING DAY

Aston Villa-Leeds United

Coventry City-Chelsea

Crystal Palace-Arsenal

Everton-Sunderland

Fulham-Brighton

Hull City-Liverpool

Ipswich Town-Brentford

Manchester United-Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United-Manchester City

Tottenham-Bournemouth

18^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 20)

Aston Villa-Liverpool

Coventry City-Brentford

Crystal Palace-Bournemouth

Everton-Manchester City

Fulham-Arsenal

Hull City-Leeds United

Ipswich Town-Chelsea

Manchester United-Sunderland

Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest

Tottenham-Brighton



19^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Aston Villa

Arsenal-Ipswich Town

Brentford-Crystal Palace

Brighto-Manchester United

Chelsea-Newcastle United

Leeds United-Everton

Liverpool-Coventry City

Manchester City-Tottenham

Nottingham Forest-Fulham

Sunderland-Hull City 20^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 20)

Arsenal-Brentford

Brighton-Bournemouth

Crystal Palace-Chelsea

Everton-Aston Villa

Fulham-Tottenham

Ipswich Town-Coventry City

Leeds United-Manchester City

Manchester United-Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest-Hull City

Sunderland-Liverpool



21^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Ipswich Town

Aston Villa-Manchester United

Brentford-Brighton

Chelsea-Sunderland

Coventry City-Everton

Hull City-Arsenal

Liverpool-Crystal Palace

Manchester City-Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United-Fulham

Tottenham-Leeds United



22^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Newcastle United

Brighton-Manchester City

Crystal Palace-Tottenham

Everton-Brentford

Fulham-Aston Villa

Ipswich Town-Hull City

Leeds United-Chelsea

Manchester United-Liverpool

Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth

Sunderland-Coventry City

23^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Fulham

Aston Villa-Ipswich Town

Brentford-Manchester United

Chelsea-Nottingham Forest

Coventry City-Leeds United

Hull City-Crystal Palace

Liverpool-Everton

Manchester City-Arsenal

Newcastle United-Brighton

Tottenham-Sunderland

24^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Liverpool

Brighton-Hull City

Crystal Palace-Coventry City

Everton-Newcastle United

Fulham-Manchester City

Ipswich Town-Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United-Bournemouth

Manchester United-Chelsea

Nottingham Forest-Brentford

Sunderland-Aston Villa 25^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 10 febbraio ore 20)

Aston Villa-Bournemouth

Coventry City-Liverpool

Crystal Palace-Brentford

Everton-Leeds United

Fulham-Nottingham Forest

Hull City-Sunderland

Ipswich Town-Arsenal

Manchester United-Brighton

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham-Manchester City



26^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace

Arsenal-Fulham

Brentford-Coventry City

Brighton-Tottenham

Chelsea-Ipswich Town

Leeds United-Aston Villa

Liverpool-Hull City

Manchester City-Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest-Manchester United

27^ GIORNATA

Aston Villa-Chelsea

Coventry City-Bournemouth

Crystal Palace-Sunderland

Everton-Nottingham Forest

Fulham-Leeds United

Hull City-Manchester City

Ipswich Town-Brighton

Manchester United-Arsenal

Newcastle United-Brentford

Tottenham-Liverpool 28^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 3 marzo ore 20)

Bournemouth-Tottenham

Arsenal-Crystal Palace

Brentford-Ipswich Town

Brighton-Fulham

Chelsea-Coventry City

Leeds United-Hull City

Liverpool-Aston Villa

Manchester City-Everton

Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United

Sunderland-Manchester United

29^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Newcastle United

Aston Villa-Hull City

Chelsea-Arsenal

Coventry City-Manchester City

Crystal Palace-Fulham

Leeds United-Brighton

Liverpool-Ipswich Town

Manchester United-Everton

Sunderland-Brentford

Tottenham-Nottingham Forest



30^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Sunderland

Brentford-Bournemouth

Brighton-Coventry City

Everton-Tottenham

Fulham-Liverpool

Hull City-Chelsea

Ipswich Town-Crystal Palace

Manchester City-Manchester United

Newcastle United-Leeds United

Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa



31^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Manchester City

Aston Villa-Brighton

Chelsea-Fulham

Coventry City-Arsenal

Crystal Palace-Everton

Leeds United-Nottingham Forest

Liverpool-Newcastle United

Manchester United-Hull City

Sunderland-Ipswich Town

Tottenham-Brentford

32^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Aston Villa

Brentford-Leeds United

Brighton-Chelsea

Everton-Bournemouth

Fulham-Sunderland

Hull City-Coventry City

Ipswich Town-Manchester United

Manchester City-Crystal Palace

Newcastle United-Tottenham

Nottingham Forest-Liverpool 33^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Arsenal

Aston Villa-Coventry City

Brentford-Fulham

Chelsea-Manchester City

Everton-Brighton

Leeds United-Liverpool

Manchester United-Crystal Palace

Newcastle United-Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest-Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur-Hull City



34^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton-Nottingham Forest

Coventry City-Manchester United

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa

Fulham-Everton

Hull City-Bournemouth

Ipswich Town-Leeds United

Liverpool-Chelsea

Manchester City-Brentford

Sunderland-Newcastle United



35^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Manchester United

Brentford-Aston Villa

Brighton-Sunderland

Everton-Hull City

Fulham-Ipswich Town

Leeds United-Arsenal

Manchester City-Liverpool

Newcastle United-Coventry City

Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace

Tottenham-Chelsea

36^ GIORNATA

Arsenal-Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa-Newcastle United

Chelsea-Everton

Coventry City-Tottenham

Crystal Palace-Brighton

Hull City-Fulham

Ipswich Town-Manchester City

Liverpool-Brentford

Manchester United-Leeds United

Sunderland-Bournemouth 37^ GIORNATA

Bournemouth-Chelsea

Brentford-Hull City

Brighton-Liverpool

Everton-Arsenal

Fulham-Coventry City

Leeds United-Sunderland

Manchester City-Aston Villa

Newcastle United-Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest-Ipswich Town

Tottenham-Manchester United

38^ GIORNATA