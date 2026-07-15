Calendario Premier League 2026/2027, tutto le giornate e le partite del campionato inglese

E’ stato sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2026-2027: tutte le date, le partite, le soste, e i big match. L’Arsenal, che ha vinto il campionato 2025-2026, interrompendo un digiuno lungo 22 anni, aprirà in casa contro il neopromosso Coventry. Il campionato partirà il 22 Agosto, 90 giorno dopo la fine del Mondiale, che ha posticipato i vari impegni, e si chiuderà il 30 Maggio con l’ultima giornata che si giocherà in contemporanea alle ore 16. Ci saranno 33 giornate che si disputeranno nei week end e 5 turni infrasettimanali. E’corsa a due per la vittoria finale, secondo i bookie
La stagione 2025/26 si è chiusa con il trionfo dell’Arsenal, che ha spezzato un tabù che durava da 22 anni. La stagione 2026-27 subirà un inevitabile slittamento a causa dei Mondiali che si disputeranno questa estate tra Stati Uniti, Canada e Messico. Per garantire ai giocatori un adeguato riposo, la Premier League scatterà sabato 22 agosto 2026, esattamente 34 giorni dopo la finale mondiale di New York. Di riflesso, anche la chiusura del sipario arriverà più tardi: l’ultima giornata è prevista per domenica 30 maggio 2027, appena sei giorni prima della finale di Champions League. È previsto un palinsesto molto più ricco per le partite del tradizionale Boxing Day. Il palinsesto prevede 33 turni spalmati nei weekend e solo 5 turni infrasettimanali, con l’impegno della Lega di evitare sovrapposizioni con le competizioni UEFA e di garantire almeno 60 ore di riposo tra una partita e l’altra durante il frenetico periodo natalizio. La nuova stagione calcistica inglese, 2026-27, inizierà il fine settimana di sabato 22 agosto e si concluderà con l’ultima giornata quando si giocheranno tutte le partite in contemporanea domenica 30 maggio alle ore 16. La finestra estiva di calciomercato della Premier League si è aperta il 15 giugno e si chiuderà il 1° settembre alle 23:00 BST. Riaprirà in inverno il 1° gennaio 2027 e si chiuderà alle 23:00 GMT del 1° febbraio 2027.
Rivoluzione Nazionali: scompare la sosta di settembre
La novità più impattante riguarda però il calendario internazionale. Dalla prossima stagione, così come in Italia, entrerà in vigore una riforma strutturale delle pause per le nazionali che durerà almeno fino al 2031. Le tradizionali interruzioni di settembre e ottobre verranno fuse in un unico grande blocco autunnale. Dopo il weekend del 19-20 settembre, la Premier League si fermerà per ben tre settimane, riprendendo solo il 10-11 ottobre. Rimarrà invece invariata la sosta di novembre. Questa modifica punta a ridurre i viaggi transcontinentali dei calciatori e a dare più continuità ai campionati nazionali nella fase iniziale, trasformando profondamente il ritmo a cui tifosi e allenatori erano abituati.
Il calendario
I campioni dell’Arsenal apriranno in casa con il neopromosso Coventry. La prima giornata sarà nel weekend del 22 agosto, 90 giorni dopo la conclusione della precedente e 34 giorni dopo la finale dei Mondiali negli Stati Uniti. Ultima giornata in programma domenica 30 maggio 2027.
Ecco gli incontri che apriranno e chiuderanno la stagione:
Il sipario sul campionato calcistico più seguito al mondo si alzerà all’Emirates Stadium venerdì 21 agosto alle ore 20:00. I campioni in carica dell’Arsenal ospiteranno il Coventry City, squadra neopromossa, in un match che sarà trasmesso in diretta su Sky Sports. Il programma del primo fine settimana proseguirà sabato 22 agosto alle 12:30, quando l’Hull City ospiterà il Manchester United per la prima gara del sabato all’ora di pranzo, trasmessa da TNT Sports. Alle ore 15:00 scenderanno in campo Nottingham Forest–Leeds United ed Everton-Crystal Palace, in concomitanza con la sfida dell’Ipswich Town, pronto a giocare la sua prima partita di ritorno in Premier League contro il Sunderland. Il sabato calcistico si chiuderà alle 17:30 con il match tra Brentford e Tottenham, live su Sky Sports. La domenica si aprirà alle 14:00 con il Manchester City che affronterà il Bournemouth all’Etihad Stadium e, alla stessa ora, con Brighton–Aston Villa. Quest’ultima gara è stata programmata la domenica a causa degli impegni del Brighton nei play-off di qualificazione della UEFA Conference League previsti per il giovedì precedente. Il big match domenicale andrà in scena alle 16:30, quando il Newcastle affronterà il Liverpool. Infine, la prima giornata si concluderà ufficialmente lunedì 24 agosto alle 20:00 con il posticipo tra Fulham e Chelsea.
Partite dell’ultima giornata:
Tutti gli orari di inizio sono alle 16:00
Domenica 30 maggio 2027
Arsenal – Brighton
Aston Villa – Tottenham
Chelsea – Brentford
Coventry – Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace – Leeds
Hull – Newcastle
Ipswich – Everton
Liverpool – Bournemouth
Manchester United – Fulham
Sunderland – Manchester City
I DERBY PRINCIPALI
- Manchester derby: City-United alla 4^ e alla 30^
- North London Derby: Arsenal-Tottenham alla 14^ e alla 34^
- Merseyside Derby: Liverpool-Everton alla 12^ e alla 23^
- Man United-Leeds alla 7^ e alla 36^
- Northwest Derby: Liverpool-Man United alla 11^ e alla 22^
- Tyne-Wear Derby: Sunderland-Newcastle alla 14^ e alla 34^
TUTTI I TURNI INFRASETTIMANALI
- 13^ giornata (mercoledì 2 dicembre ore 20)
- 18^ giornata (mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 20)
- 20^ giornata (mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 20)
- 25^ giornata (mercoledì 10 febbraio ore 20)
- 28^ giornata (mercoledì 3 marzo ore 20)
Le coppe
La EFL Cup inizierà nel weekend dal 7 al 9 agosto, con le 11 squadre di Premier League non impegnate in Europa che entreranno al secondo turno, mentre le nove partecipanti europee accederanno al terzo turno. Il terzo turno di FA Cup, quando entrano in gioco i club di Premier League, partirà intorno al weekend del 9/10 gennaio, con la finale a Wembley sabato 22 maggio 2027.
I bookmakers e i favoriti per la vittoria finale
La squadra di Arteta proverà a difendere il titolo, arrivato dopo un’ottima stagione disputata, che ha rotto un digiuno lungo 22 anni. Ecco le quote aggiornate dei bookie sul vincente Premier League, dopo che è stato sorteggiato il calendario. Vincitrice del campionato e finalista perdente (ai rigori) in Champions contro il Psg. L’Arsenal ha i requisiti in regola per confermarsi campione d’Inghilterra. Il campionato partirà tra due mesi ma i bookie sembrano credere già molto nel back-to-back degli Arteta boys. L’Arsenal vincente Premier League 2026/27 è a 2.50 su Eplay24 e su Snai, a 2.40 su Eurobet. Secondo i bookie il duello entusiasmante che abbiamo visto (soprattutto) nelle ultime settimane dell’ultimo campionato si riaccenderà anche nella prossima stagione. É infatti il Manchester City la rivale più accreditata dei Gunners. L’era Guardiola è finita, a Maresca (in attesa dell’ufficialità) il compito di riportare i Citizens sul trono d’Inghilterra: l’ultima volta nel 2023/24. Il City primo a fine campionato è un’ipotesi a 3.25 su Eplay24, Sisal e Snai.
Le chance delle altre
Netta la superiorità mostrata dalle prime due lo scorso anno. Per questo motivo, le altre dovranno rinforzarsi sul mercato per tentare di ridurre un po’ il gap da Arsenal e City. In primis il Liverpool del nuovo corso targato Iraola. Per i bookie i Reds partono in terza posizione nella corsa al trono inglese: quota 6 su Eplay24 e Snai, 6.50 su Eurobet. Per il Manchester United campione d’Inghilterra l’offerta si attesta a 7.50, più defilato il Chelsea di Xabi Alonso bancato tra 10 e 13.
Il calendario completo della Premier League 2026-2027
LA 1^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Coventry City, 21/08/2026 21:00
- Hull City-Manchester United, 22/08/2026 13:30
- Everton-Crystal Palace, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Ipswich Town-Sunderland, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Nottingham Forest-Leeds United, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Brentford-Tottenham Hotspur, 22/08/2026 18:30
- Brighton-Aston Villa, 23/08/2026 15:00
- Manchester City-Bournemouth, 23/08/2026 15:00
- Newcastle United-Liverpool, 23/08/2026 17:30
- Fulham-Chelsea, 24/08/2026 21:00
2^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Everton
- Aston Villa-Arsenal
- Chelsea-Brighton
- Coventry City-Hull City
- Crystal Palace-Manchester City
- Leeds United-Brentford
- Liverpool-Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United-Ipswich Town
- Sunderland-Fulham
- Tottenham-Newcastle United
3^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Chelsea
- Brentford-Sunderland
- Brighton-Leeds United
- Everton-Manchester United
- Fulham-Crystal Palace
- Hull City-Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town-Liverpool
- Manchester City-Coventry City
- Newcastle United-Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest-Tottenham
4^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Brentford
- Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea-Hull City
- Coventry City-Brighton
- Crystal Palace-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Newcastle United
- Liverpool-Fulham
- Manchester United-Manchester City
- Sunderland-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Everton
5^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Liverpool
- Brentford-Chelsea
- Brighton-Arsenal
- Everton-Ipswich Town
- Fulham-Manchester United
- Leeds United-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Sunderland
- Newcastle United-Hull City
- Nottingham Forest-Coventry City
- Tottenham-Aston Villa
6^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Leeds United
- Aston Villa-Brentford
- Chelsea-Bournemouth
- Coventry City-Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest
- Hull City-Everton
- Ipswich Town-Fulham
- Liverpool-Manchester City
- Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland-Brighton
7^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Sunderland
- Brentford-Liverpool
- Brighton-Crystal Palace
- Everton-Chelsea
- Fulham-Hull City
- Leeds United-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Ipswich Town
- Newcastle United-Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Coventry City
8^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Everton
- Aston Villa-Manchester City
- Chelsea-Tottenham
- Coventry City-Fulham
- Crystal Palace-Newcastle United
- Hull City-Brentford
- Ipswich Town-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Brighton
- Manchester United-Bournemouth
- Sunderland-Leeds United
9^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Leeds United
- Aston Villa-Fulham
- Brentford-Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea-Manchester United
- Coventry City-Sunderland
- Hull City-Ipswich Town
- Liverpool-Arsenal
- Manchester City-Brighton
- Newcastle United-Everton
- Tottenham-Crystal Palace
10^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Hull City
- Brighton-Brentford
- Crystal Palace-Liverpool
- Everton-Coventry City
- Fulham-Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town-Bournemouth
- Leeds United-Tottenham
- Manchester United-Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest-Manchester City
- Sunderland-Chelsea
11^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa-Sunderland
- Brentford-Everton
- Chelsea-Leeds United
- Coventry City-Crystal Palace
- Hull City-Brighton
- Liverpool-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Fulham
- Newcastle United-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Ipswich Town
12^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Manchester City
- Brighton-Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace-Hull City
- Everton-Liverpool
- Fulham-Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town-Aston Villa
- Leeds United-Coventry City
- Manchester United-Brentford
- Nottingham Forest-Chelsea
- Sunderland-Tottenham
13^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale di mercoledì 2 dicembre ore 20)
- Bournemouth-Brighton
- Aston Villa-Everton
- Brentford-Arsenal
- Chelsea-Crystal Palace
- Coventry City-Ipswich Town
- Hull City-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Sunderland
- Manchester City-Leeds United
- Newcastle United-Manchester United-
- Tottenham-Fulham
14^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Hull City
- Aston Villa-Crystal Palace
- Brentford-Manchester City
- Chelsea-Liverpool
- Everton-Fulham
- Leeds United-Ipswich Town
- Manchester United-Coventry City
- Newcastle United-Sunderland
- Nottingham Forest-Brighton
- Tottenham-Arsenal
15^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Bournemouth
- Brighton-Everton
- Coventry City-Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace-Manchester United
- Fulham-Brentford
- Hull City-Tottenham
- Ipswich Town-Newcastle United
- Liverpool-Leeds United
- Manchester City-Chelsea
- Sunderland-Nottingham Forest
16^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Coventry City
- Arsenal-Manchester United
- Brentford-Newcastle United
- Brighton-Ipswich Town
- Chelsea-Aston Villa
- Leeds United-Fulham
- Liverpool-Tottenham
- Manchester City-Hull City
- Nottingham Forest-Everton
- Sunderland-Crystal Palace
17^ GIORNATA – BOXING DAY
- Aston Villa-Leeds United
- Coventry City-Chelsea
- Crystal Palace-Arsenal
- Everton-Sunderland
- Fulham-Brighton
- Hull City-Liverpool
- Ipswich Town-Brentford
- Manchester United-Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United-Manchester City
- Tottenham-Bournemouth
18^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 20)
- Aston Villa-Liverpool
- Coventry City-Brentford
- Crystal Palace-Bournemouth
- Everton-Manchester City
- Fulham-Arsenal
- Hull City-Leeds United
- Ipswich Town-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Sunderland
- Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham-Brighton
19^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Aston Villa
- Arsenal-Ipswich Town
- Brentford-Crystal Palace
- Brighto-Manchester United
- Chelsea-Newcastle United
- Leeds United-Everton
- Liverpool-Coventry City
- Manchester City-Tottenham
- Nottingham Forest-Fulham
- Sunderland-Hull City
20^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 6 gennaio ore 20)
- Arsenal-Brentford
- Brighton-Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace-Chelsea
- Everton-Aston Villa
- Fulham-Tottenham
- Ipswich Town-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Manchester City
- Manchester United-Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest-Hull City
- Sunderland-Liverpool
21^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa-Manchester United
- Brentford-Brighton
- Chelsea-Sunderland
- Coventry City-Everton
- Hull City-Arsenal
- Liverpool-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United-Fulham
- Tottenham-Leeds United
22^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Newcastle United
- Brighton-Manchester City
- Crystal Palace-Tottenham
- Everton-Brentford
- Fulham-Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town-Hull City
- Leeds United-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth
- Sunderland-Coventry City
23^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Fulham
- Aston Villa-Ipswich Town
- Brentford-Manchester United
- Chelsea-Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City-Leeds United
- Hull City-Crystal Palace
- Liverpool-Everton
- Manchester City-Arsenal
- Newcastle United-Brighton
- Tottenham-Sunderland
24^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Liverpool
- Brighton-Hull City
- Crystal Palace-Coventry City
- Everton-Newcastle United
- Fulham-Manchester City
- Ipswich Town-Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United-Bournemouth
- Manchester United-Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest-Brentford
- Sunderland-Aston Villa
25^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 10 febbraio ore 20)
- Aston Villa-Bournemouth
- Coventry City-Liverpool
- Crystal Palace-Brentford
- Everton-Leeds United
- Fulham-Nottingham Forest
- Hull City-Sunderland
- Ipswich Town-Arsenal
- Manchester United-Brighton
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Tottenham-Manchester City
26^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Crystal Palace
- Arsenal-Fulham
- Brentford-Coventry City
- Brighton-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Aston Villa
- Liverpool-Hull City
- Manchester City-Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest-Manchester United
27^ GIORNATA
- Aston Villa-Chelsea
- Coventry City-Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace-Sunderland
- Everton-Nottingham Forest
- Fulham-Leeds United
- Hull City-Manchester City
- Ipswich Town-Brighton
- Manchester United-Arsenal
- Newcastle United-Brentford
- Tottenham-Liverpool
28^ GIORNATA (turno infrasettimanale mercoledì 3 marzo ore 20)
- Bournemouth-Tottenham
- Arsenal-Crystal Palace
- Brentford-Ipswich Town
- Brighton-Fulham
- Chelsea-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Hull City
- Liverpool-Aston Villa
- Manchester City-Everton
- Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United
- Sunderland-Manchester United
29^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Newcastle United
- Aston Villa-Hull City
- Chelsea-Arsenal
- Coventry City-Manchester City
- Crystal Palace-Fulham
- Leeds United-Brighton
- Liverpool-Ipswich Town
- Manchester United-Everton
- Sunderland-Brentford
- Tottenham-Nottingham Forest
30^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Sunderland
- Brentford-Bournemouth
- Brighton-Coventry City
- Everton-Tottenham
- Fulham-Liverpool
- Hull City-Chelsea
- Ipswich Town-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Manchester United
- Newcastle United-Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa
31^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Manchester City
- Aston Villa-Brighton
- Chelsea-Fulham
- Coventry City-Arsenal
- Crystal Palace-Everton
- Leeds United-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Newcastle United
- Manchester United-Hull City
- Sunderland-Ipswich Town
- Tottenham-Brentford
32^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Aston Villa
- Brentford-Leeds United
- Brighton-Chelsea
- Everton-Bournemouth
- Fulham-Sunderland
- Hull City-Coventry City
- Ipswich Town-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United-Tottenham
- Nottingham Forest-Liverpool
33^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Arsenal
- Aston Villa-Coventry City
- Brentford-Fulham
- Chelsea-Manchester City
- Everton-Brighton
- Leeds United-Liverpool
- Manchester United-Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United-Ipswich Town
- Nottingham Forest-Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur-Hull City
34^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton-Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City-Manchester United
- Crystal Palace-Aston Villa
- Fulham-Everton
- Hull City-Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town-Leeds United
- Liverpool-Chelsea
- Manchester City-Brentford
- Sunderland-Newcastle United
35^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Manchester United
- Brentford-Aston Villa
- Brighton-Sunderland
- Everton-Hull City
- Fulham-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Arsenal
- Manchester City-Liverpool
- Newcastle United-Coventry City
- Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace
- Tottenham-Chelsea
36^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa-Newcastle United
- Chelsea-Everton
- Coventry City-Tottenham
- Crystal Palace-Brighton
- Hull City-Fulham
- Ipswich Town-Manchester City
- Liverpool-Brentford
- Manchester United-Leeds United
- Sunderland-Bournemouth
37^ GIORNATA
- Bournemouth-Chelsea
- Brentford-Hull City
- Brighton-Liverpool
- Everton-Arsenal
- Fulham-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Sunderland
- Manchester City-Aston Villa
- Newcastle United-Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest-Ipswich Town
- Tottenham-Manchester United
38^ GIORNATA
- Arsenal-Brighton
- Aston Villa-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Brentford
- Coventry City-Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace-Leeds United
- Hull City-Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town-Everton
- Liverpool-Bournemouth
- Manchester United-Fulham
- Sunderland-Manchester City